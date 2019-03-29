Nearly 20,000 people are having an affair in Edinburgh, finds study

Nearly 20,000 people are cheating in Edinburgh according to the new 'Infidelity Index'

The index, from the dating website Illicitencounters.com, claims to show the number of people cheating in a local area based on their user numbers and population.

Edinburgh is ranked 35 out of all cities in the United Kingdom with 19,197 people cheating on their partners in the city meaning 1.12 per cent of the capital city's people are being unfaithful.

Most cheaters in Scotland

Out of the bigger cities in Scotland, Inverness has the most cheaters compared to population size according to the website, with 4,803, or 2.03 per cent, of residents in the city reportedly cheating.

This ranks ninth out of all cities in the UK.

Glasgow is also worse than Edinburgh with 26,209 residents, or 1.19 per cent of people being unfaithful.

Those living in Aberdeen are also more likely to be having an affair with 11,056 people cheating, or 1.39 per cent of residents.

Hamilton the best place for cheaters in Scotland

Windsor in Berkshire has the highest proportion of cheaters in the United Kingdom, with Hamilton in South Lanarkshire the highest Scottish town in eighth with 3.15 per cent of its population cheating.

The most faithful town in Scotland for the monogamous amongst us is Barry in Angus where only 0.5 per cent of people are unfaithful.