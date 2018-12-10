Network Rail on track to spread festive cheer

Coffee and bacon rolls will be pulling into platform two at Edinburgh Waverley on Tuesday in order to spread Christmas cheer among passengers.

Network Rail is hosting the coffee and breakfast cheer event in conjunction with Story Contracting and Siemens from 9am-11am as part of the Edinburgh Cheer campaign to spread kindness this Christmas.

There will also be stalls from partners including Breathing Space and Samaritans for individuals to gain access to vital support they may require.

The firm also dedicated a collection point for the Destiny Angels hamper appeal with a number of volunteers from the finance team helping to prepare the hampers for those less fortunate in the Capital.

In addition, Siemens has kindly donated funding to Streetwork to support the purchase of thermal clothing for the homeless this winter.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We had no hesitation in offering support during the festive period as part of Edinburgh Cheer.

“Waverley station manager Juliet Donnachie and her team provide fantastic support to our community engagement programme all year round and willingness to open the station to our partners at this time is testament to their commitment.

“Through our close partnership working with homelessness charities, we are all too aware of the need to come together to address homelessness and as an integral transport/community hub located in the heart of the city centre, we have a significant role to play in supporting our partner agencies in any way we can.

“Whilst we are delighted to support this initiative, the focus will be to ensure that we continue to offer up our support all year round”.