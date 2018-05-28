New Boroughmuir High wins design award

The city’s newest high school Boroughmuir, to replace the former Bruntsfield building, has been awarded for its design at the Edinburgh Architectural Association awards.

Judges recognised Allan Murray Architects Ltd for completing a project that “demonstrated skillful resolution of a complex brief”.

The new Boroughmuir High School has won an award.

They commended the space which was created despite the limited area of the site as well the links between the full-height open plan atrium, the main public areas, the assembly hall and the playground.

Education Convener Councillor Ian Perry said: “We’re delighted that the new high school has been recognised with this prestigious award.

“A lot of planning went into the innovative design on what is a constrained site and the judges were particularly impressed with the impact the atria has on the open spaces within the building.

“This is the third new high school we have built in Edinburgh in recent years and is an extremely high quality building providing a first class education for all the pupils.”

The new Boroughmuir High School opens with a special assembly in the atrium for all 1,200 pupils

Work started on the school in November 2014 and was opened to pupils earlier this year.