New Edinburgh speed camera van location revealed for three-month period

A speed camera van will soon be deployed for a period of three months on a street near Ocean Terminal in Leith.

The East Safety Camera Unit will be operating between April 1st and June 30 on Ocean Drive, in response to concerns raised by the community about the need to encourage motorists to stick to the 20mph limit.

The speed camera van will be deployed for three months.

East Safety Camera Unit manager, Andy Jones, said: “Following discussions with City of Edinburgh Council, it was agreed that enforcement would begin in this area in an effort to ensure motorists adhere to the 20mph speed limit.

“This a busy and vibrant part of the city, with pedestrians and cyclists visiting the shops and leisure facilities. This speed limit has been set to reduce the risk of a collision and injury to members of the public.”

Transport and Environment Convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “It’s now one year since we finished rolling out 20mph speed limits across Edinburgh, and I’m pleased to see average speeds already dropping around the city. “However, in some areas, such as Ocean Drive, it is necessary to carry out enforcement in partnership with the East Safety Camera Unit to ensure speed limits are adhered to, maintaining public safety and a calmer, more welcoming atmosphere.”

