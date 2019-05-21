New Greggs bakery to open in West Lothian town

Popular bakery chain Greggs will open a new shop in Broxburn on Friday - the second in the town.

The new shop at Unit 1 Fairfield Service Station will offer customers inside seating as well as a 'food-on-the go' experience.

A generic interior of a Greggs bakery shop.

A total of six new jobs have been created, with any remaining jobs advertised at greggsfamily.co.uk

The new shop will be open 6:30am-5pm from Monday to Saturday and 8am-4pm on Sundays.

Greggs already has a shop in Broxburn on East Main Street, meaning there will now be two of the bakeries serving a town of about 15,600 people.

As well as freshly baked savouries and sandwiches, Greggs customers will be able to enjoy their new summer range featuring pasta salads, cold drinks and wraps - including a vegan wrap.

Breakfast will be served until 11am and this includes bacon rolls, fresh fruit and fresh coffee.

The shop will also have a self-select hot range, including fresh porridge, Southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges – all perfect for on the go.

Siobhan Nicol, shop manager at Broxburn Fairfield Service Station, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer."

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: "We’re delighted to be able to invest in Broxburn, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop."