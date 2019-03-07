New gym founded by Royal Marine set to open in former Edinburgh bank vault

A “badass” Capital gym founded by a former royal marine is set to open a second Edinburgh outlet inside a former bank vault at one of the city’s most luxurious hotels.

CaveGYM and CaveHIIT studio will open in the summer following a major fit-out at the Edinburgh Grand offering tough fitness programmes and performance-level equipment.

The gym will open inside a vault at the former bank.

The building was formerly the headquarters of the National Bank of Scotland and subsequently became the global head office for the Royal Bank of Scotland until it vacated the property in 2007.

Founded by personal trainer and former royal marine commando, Peter Oakden, in 2014, CaveFit bases its “gritty and badass” workouts around those used by professional athletes and focuses on strength training and high intensity body work.

The gym, which is currently based at Granton waterfront, has built up a reputation amongst Edinburgh’s fitness seekers for its tough workouts and inclusive, non-competitive approach.

Mr Oakden said: “To create a CaveFit gym in the vaults of The Edinburgh Grand is a totally unique opportunity. The space is perfect for our style of raw, bad-ass fitness and puts us right in the city centre, where we can truly bring our sports conditioning workouts to the mainstream.”

“We are all about unleashing the inner athlete in everyone for better mental and physical health. But we also keep it fun and motivational for everyone who steps into our gym. We believe in communicating well, setting the right expectations and building self-belief.”

CaveFit Waterfront has eight personal trainers and attracts nearly 500 people a week, with around 100 members.

The Edinburgh Grand outlet will be open to new members, non-members on a pay-to-train basis and hotel guests.

Gavin MacLennan, General Manager for The Edinburgh Grand added: “The Edinburgh Grand is all about challenging the accepted norm and CaveFit is no ordinary gym. Their training approach and their set up has a distinct style; it is perfect for us and our guests.”

“The fit-out is underway and will be finished for a summer opening. The designs for the space are amazing, repurposing the old vaults for a contemporary use.”