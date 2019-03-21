New images show Edinburgh’s Cafe Royal bar after major refurbishment

These new images provide a good first look inside the revamped Cafe Royal pub in the centre of Edinburgh.

For more than 160 years the bar has been the opulent heart of the Capital’s bar scene, inspiring literary greats and Oscar-winning Hollwood productions.

A wide shot of the new bar.

And now, one of Edinburgh’s most historic pubs has been revamped as part of a six-figure refurbishment project aimed at opening it to a new clientele.

It is set to open fully to the public on Monday, March 25th.

Famed for its iconic circular bar and ornate Victorian fittings, the establishment previously starred on the big screen in the 1981 Eric Liddell biopic Chariots of Fire.

A wide shot of the new interior.

It attracts dozens of tour groups eager to take in the striking interior every week.

The bar, now owned by brewing giant Belhaven, went through a previous refurbishment in 2008 following consultation with local councillors over the listed building status.

And manager Chris Goddard, 36, said this latest project would help the historic establishment move into the modern era, while retaining its original features.

He says the heritage and history of the place is what has made it so special over the years, so the whole roof and cornicing has been restored, with the gold leaf returning to its original dark green colour.

Originally a furniture and toilet showroom, the building became the Cafe Royal in 1863 and survived a takeover attempt by Woolworths shortly after the end of the First World War to become one of the city’s most popular watering holes.

