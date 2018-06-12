New Look under threat after recording £74 million loss

Have your say

New Look has reported a massive operating loss of £74.3 million for the year to March 24.

UK sales have fallen by 11.7 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

New Look’s executive chairman Alistair McGeorge said: “Last year was undoubtedly very difficult for New Look, with a well-documented combination of external and self-inflicted issues impacting our performance.

“We still have more work to do to restore long-term profitability, but I am confident we are now better placed to achieve this than we were when I returned to the business over six months ago.”

The retailer’s website sales slumped by 19.2 per cent and it was hit with a £34.2m one-off cost, which included a hit from stock clearances.

