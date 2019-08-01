New market which overlooks Royal Yacht Britannia coming to Ocean Terminal

Ocean Terminal – soon to be named PORTA – has announced the arrival of its new Waterfront Market, a permanent indoor venue offering a selection of the best local food, drinks, arts and crafts every weekend.

Organised and run by LocalMotive Markets, PORTA Waterfront Market will provide independent makers, designers and food producers with a platform to sell their products on the centre’s first floor, overlooking the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Jon Wood of Bakery Andante and Michele Russo, of traditional Sicilian confectionery brand Tipico, showcase their products ahead of the PORTA Waterfront Market launch.

It aims to bring a new element of relaxed shopping to Ocean Terminal as it undergoes the transformation to PORTA.

LocalMotive director Tania Pramschufer said: “This in an incredible opportunity for the Leith community to show off their local produce to both visitors and residents of the city.

“The diversity that this market will bring to Ocean Terminal will be a huge positive and create a completely different side of shopping from the great brands that are available at the shopping centre.”

From August 9, the market will operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday until November, when it will become a Christmas market with many traders bringing their wares from around the world.

As part of the LocalMotive approach of creating a ‘market with meaning’, the various exhibitors will be chosen from a collection of natural and low/no plastic businesses. The market will also run in support of young entrepreneurs, delivering an opportunity for the local businesses and young traders to reach out to the community.

Passionate artisans such as Jon Wood, who runs Bakery Andante, and Sicilian confectioner Michele Russo of Tipico, have welcomed the chance to spread the word about their products to new audiences.

“Opportunities like PORTA Waterfront Market provide the bakery with a fantastic platform to sell our products to an appreciative audience,” said Jon.

“It’s great to be a part of a natural market where I can showcase the bakery’s range of handmade breads and pastries which are all completely additive and preservative free.”

