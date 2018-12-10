New parents in Edinburgh can claim £600 for free under Scottish Government scheme

A new grant has just been released by the Scottish Government which means you can claim £600 for free if you’re a parent or carer of a newborn baby.

The tax-free, no-strings grant is to help new mums and dads give their babies the best possible start in life.

It’s called the Pregnancy and Baby Payment, and although you can’t claim for children born before December 10th, there’s no limit to the number of babies you can claim for moving forward.

You can claim £600 for your first child, or £300 for a second or third child, and beyond.

So for twins, parents will get £600 for the first twin and £300 for the second - £900 in total.

The government say that the money is intended to be used for things that new parents need, like baby clothes or a pram.

However, the baby box that all new parents receive will still be available, and that contains clothes, a digital ear thermometer, a bath towel, a changing mat and books as well as a mattress, mattress protector and a fitted sheet.

How can I apply?

Anyone who is eligible to apply can visit the Scottish Government website and fill out the online form

Alternatively, they can call Social Security Scotland on 0800 182 2222.

Eligibility

If you are a baby’s birth mother, then you will be able to apply from 24 weeks pregnant up to the day your baby is six months old - regardless of whether the baby is your first or not.

If you’re not the birth mother, you can apply if you’re living with the birth mother and the two of you are a couple, married or civil partners.

If you’re over 18, you can apply for the payment regardless of whether you are in work and regardless of your income.

However, you must be getting one of the following: Child Tax Credit, Universal Credit, Income Support, Pension Credit, Working Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA) - not ‘contribution based’ JSA and Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) - not ‘contribution based’ ESA.

If you’re not getting any of these benefits or payments, but have applied for one, you’ll still be able to apply for the Pregnancy and Baby Payment.

What if I’m under 18?

If you’re under 18, you will not need to be on any payments or benefits to get the Pregnancy and Baby Payment.

You can either apply yourself, or someone else can apply for you as long as they get Child Benefit, Child Tax Credit, or Universal Credit child payments for you.

