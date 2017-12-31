New Star Wars film to shoot scenes in Scotland

A new Star Wars movie will shoot scenes in Scotland next year, according to reports.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014

The new film will be the first in a standalone trilogy breaking away from the original timeline. Picture: AP

Filming of the new billion-pound blockbuster, which will be the first in a new trilogy, is due to start next June and will take place in Argyll and areas in the north of Scotland.

Rest and Be Thankful, the famous pass between Loch Long and Loch Awe, is one particular location that the filmmakers are keen to use.

Rian Johnson is the writer-director of the picture, currently untitled, which will break away from the timeline of the previous nine Star Wars films.

A source told the Sunday Mail: “As is now customary with any Star Wars production, the movie is shrouded in secrecy but they want to shoot scenes around the Rest and Be Thankful. Further filming has been pencilled in for elsewhere in the country.”

Rest and be Thankful spot in Argyll. Picture: Robert Perry

The Last Jedi, also directed by Johnson, has raked in £800million at the box office since its release two weeks ago.

READ MORE - Film review : Star Wars - The Last Jedi (spoiler free)