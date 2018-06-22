New tourism pass launched to encourage visitors to explore Edinburgh attractions

Touring the Capital is about to get even easier with the launch of a brand new city pass that will afford discounted entry to visitors of some of the city’s most loved tourist attractions.

The new Edinburgh City Pass will give entry to 17 handpicked landmarks that includes The Edinburgh Dungeon, Dynamic Earth, the Scott Monument Museum and John Knox House.

The pass doesn’t limit to only the delights that Edinburgh has to offer but also some further afield including the Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick, Hopetoun House in South Queensferry, Stewart Brewing in Loanhead and the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange.

The one to three day pass gives ticket holders intimate access to the iconic sites of Scottish History and culture with guided tours that add local insight to the average tourist’s trail, taking in the bustle of the city, the seaside and the countryside.

Gilmerton Cove, Forth Boat Tours, Newhailes House and the Georgian House on Charlotte Squaer are also on the exclusive list of musn’t-be-missed destinations.

The new pass comes hot on the heels of similar promotional deals in Stirling and Midlothian and the Scottish Borders. Founder of Open Pass Scotland Geoff Morrison recognised the opportunity to create an offering which provides significant savings and adds local knowledge to some of the world’s most visited tourist sites. He said: “Tourism is becoming increasingly experiential and visitors are looking for immersion in local culture and unique personal experiences. The Edinburgh Pass is a fantastic example of local businesses working together to unlock these opportunities.”

The pass is available to buy online and in person and it is hoped that it will increase visitors to the city and while helping them to get a broader sense of what the area has to offer. A map, insider tips and further offers are all included in the pass purchase.

VisitScotland’s regional leadership director, Paula Ward said: “It is fantastic to see industry partners and businesses working together to further enhance the tourism offering and entice visitors and locals alike to visit many of the unique sites and hidden gems across the city and surrounding areas. There really is something for everyone to enjoy as part of this part.”

The Edinburgh Pass offers significant savings of up to £50. The pass is priced from £45 per person and £20 per child and can be used throughout the year. Passes can be bought at www.edinburghcitypass.com, at the VisitScotland iCentre and via www.edinburgh.org.