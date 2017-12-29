New Year’s Honours: The Lothian list in full

Have your say

Here are the local names from Edinburgh and the Lothian who feature on the New Year’s Honours list.

Susan Ilene, Lady RICE, CBE For services to Business, the Arts and charity in Scotland. (East Lothian)

CBE

Professor Maureen Lesley MCARA Professor of Penology and Assistant Principal for Community Engagement, University of Edinburgh. For services to Criminology. (Edinburgh)

Professor Andrew David MORRIS, FRSE Lately Chief Scientist (Health), Scottish Government and Vice-Principal (Data Science), University of Edinburgh. For services to Science in Scotland (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Benjamin John Paget THOMSON, FRSE Lately Chairman, Board of Trustees, National Galleries of Scotland. For services to Arts and Culture in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Patrick Lorne CRERAR For services to the Hospitality Industry in Scotland and to charity. (Stenton, East Lothian)

OBE

Ms Irene ADAMS Adviser to the Chair, Green Investment Bank. For services to the UK Green Economy. (Edinburgh)

Patricia Ann, Mrs ARMSTRONG Chief Executive Officer, Association of Chief Officers of Scottish Voluntary Organisations. For services to Voluntary Organisations. (Edinburgh)

Professor Derek BELL President, the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh. For services to Unscheduled Care and Quality Improvement. (Edinburgh)

Dr Fiona Janet BRADLEY Director, The Fruitmarket Gallery. For services to the Arts. (Edinburgh)

Ms Caroline DOCHERTY Deputy Keeper of the Signet. For services to the Legal Profession and The Society of Writers to Her Majesty’s Signet. (Edinburgh)

Ms Geraldine Patricia DOHERTY For services to Public Safety and Social Care. (Edinburgh)

Professor Margaret Catherine FRAME (pictured) Professor of Cancer Research and Science Director, Edinburgh Cancer Research Centre. For services to Cancer Research. (Wishaw, Lanarkshire)

Ian MCLAUCHLAN (pictured) For services to Rugby and charity. (Edinburgh)

Dr Angela Eleine THOMAS Consultant Paediatric Haematologist, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh. For services to the Regulation of Public Health. (Edinburgh)

Professor Kathryn Anne WHALER Chair of Geophysics, University of Edinburgh. For services to Geophysics. (Edinburgh)

MBE

Ms Sally ARNISON Pharmacist and Director, Barnton Pharmacy and Travel Clinic. For services to Healthcare and the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Sara Catherine, Mrs BEAUREGARD Co-founder, Youth Vision. For services to Special Needs Education in Edinburgh. (Midlothian)

Patricia Edith, Mrs BOYD For services to Religious and Moral Education in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Professor David Hugh Gray CHEAPE For services to Scottish Cultural Education and Hugh Traditional Music. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Grant Jonathan DOUGLAS Founder and Chief Executive Officer, S’up Products Limited.

For services to People with Disabilities. (Edinburgh)

David DUKE Founder and Chief Executive, Street Soccer Scotland.

For services to Football and Socially Disadvantaged People. (Edinburgh)

Craig Andrew GRAHAM Chairman, The Spartans Community Football Academy. For services to Football and the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh)

Margaret Gilmour Wilson, Mrs MOODIE Lately Volunteer, St Columba’s. For services to People with Life Limiting Illnesses and to Deaf People in Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Ms Hayley WALTERS Welfare and Anaesthesia Veterinary Nurse, University of Edinburgh. For services to Veterinary Education and Animal Welfare. (Edinburgh)

John Ross BRODIE Chief Executive, Scottish Midland Co-operative Society. For services to Business and the Voluntary Sector in Scotland. (South Queensferry, West Lothian)

Ms Sara Lee FITZSIMMONS Executive Charity Director, SiMBA. For services to Bereaved Families. (Dunbar, East Lothian)

Susan Florence Moyes, Mrs LAW Chair, Muirfield Riding Therapy. For services to Riding for the Disabled. (Gullane, East Lothian)

Paula, Mrs ROOTS Group Manager, Early Years and Early PAULA HUDDART Intervention, West Lothian Council. For

services to the community in West Lothian. (Blackness, West Lothian)

Robert Telford TINLIN Lately Chief Executive, Southend on Sea Borough Council. For services to Local Government in Essex. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

BEM

Ronald Scott SMITH For voluntary service to Harmeny School, the Seagull Trust and the community in Midlothian. (Edinburgh)

Lisa Ann, Mrs STEPHENSON Founder, Lisa’s Challenge for Maggie’s. For services to Maggie’s Cancer Care Scotland. (Edinburgh)

Elizabeth, Mrs MACCOLL For voluntary service in North Berwick. (North Berwick, East Lothian)