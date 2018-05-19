Newlyweds Harry and Meghan head to reception in open-top car

Have your say

Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle have left Windsor Castle in an open-top classic sports car for their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House on the Windsor estate.

Harry, who drove Meghan through the Windsor Great Park in the early evening sunshine, was dressed in black tie.

The royal couple had changed for the evening reception. Picture: PA Wire

Royal bride Meghan had changed into a second dress - a white halter neck - for the glamorous evening reception.

Meghan’s hair was in a relaxed up do, and she tucked loose strands behind her ears amid the breeze as they headed to Frogmore House.

The couple travelled in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero which was originally manufactured in 1968 and has been converted to electric power.

Kensington Palace said Meghan’s dress was designed by Stella McCartney and is a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe.

She wore shoes from Aquazurra made in silky satin, with nude mesh, with soles painted in baby blue.

Meghan’s hair has been styled for the reception by George Northwood.

The car’s number plate bore the date of the wedding - E190518.