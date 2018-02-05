Nicola Sturgeon and Theresa May lead events for women’s vote centenary

Nicola Sturgeon will tomorrow reaffirm her belief that securing women’s equality is one of her government’s “top priorities”, amid nationwide events marking the centenary of some women securing the right to vote.

The First Minister will tell the Scottish Parliament that the anniversary presents an opportunity to reflect on a century’s worth of progress, as well as look at the “challenges” that lie ahead.

It comes as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to host a reception at Westminster Hall, where she will pay tribute to the “heroic, tireless struggle” of the women who brought about the Representation of the People Act.

The landmark legislation, introduced on 6 February, 1918, enabled all men and some women over the age of 30 to vote, and paved the way for universal suffrage a decade later.

In a special debate at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon will speak of how more needs to be done to advance female representation throughout Scottish society.

Speaking in advance of the debate, she said: “Promoting women’s equality and ­supporting their ambitions to actively contribute to ­Scotland’s political life is one of the top priorities of this ­government.

“As we mark the 100-year anniversary since women secured the right to vote in the UK, this is an occasion for us all to reflect on the progress made to date and look at the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

The debate takes place after Scotland became the first part of the UK to legislate to ensure women make up at least 50 per cent of public sector boards. Ms Sturgeon has also ensured that women make up half of her Cabinet.

She continued: “Our goal for all our young people is that they have a fair chance to succeed – and if they work hard and have the ability, there’s nothing to stop them realising their dreams.

“It’s up to all of us to make sure this can happen.”

At Westminster, Mrs May will give an address to women MPs past and present, kicking off a year-long series of events and exhibitions commemorating the women and men who fought to achieve electoral equality.

Speaking ahead of the event, she said: “I look forward to joining hundreds of female parliamentarians, past and present, to celebrate this very special anniversary.

“Everyone attending will be there because of the heroic, tireless struggle of those who came before us.

“As well as remembering and giving thanks to those who came before us, we must also look at what more we can do to ensure everyone in the UK, regardless of background, has the freedom to play a full and active role in public life.”

Meanwhile, one of the largest surviving collections of suffragette posters have gone on display to mark the anniversary.

The selection of posters were sent to Cambridge University Library, but it was only two years ago that the sender – Dr Marion Phillips, a leading light in the suffrage movement – was revealed after staff unearthed the brown parcel paper used to post them.

Chris Burgess, exhibitions officer at the library, said: “They were created to be ­plastered on walls, torn down by weather or political opponents, so it is highly unusual for this material to be safely stored for over a hundred years.”