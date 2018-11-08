Nicola Sturgeon condemns attack on Hibs manager Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon conducted himself with “great dignity” in the aftermath of being attacked last week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Hibernian manager was struck with a coin during a match against Hearts at Tynecastle on October 31.

The First Minister has condemned the coin attack on Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Picture: PA Wire/TSPL

During First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon condemned the attack and said that Scotland must be united in stamping out all forms of bigotry.

READ MORE: Neil Lennon was in the wrong but Kris Boyd’s celebration a laugh says ex-SFA chief

She said: “I saw some of Neil Lennon’s press conference and thought he conducted himself with great dignity.

“Nobody should have to suffer the abuse and the attacks that he has had to suffer.

“I unequivocally condemn anti-Catholic bigotry, anti-Irish racism, I condemn sectarianism in any shape or form and this government will continue to take the action we need to take to ensure that Scotland is a country that demonstrates zero tolerance of any of that kind of bigotry.

“Whatever your footballing loyalties, or whether you don’t have any footballing loyalties, that kind of conduct has no place in modern Scotland and all of us must unite to make that absolutely crystal clear.”

Police investigations are ongoing into the incident.

Scottish Labour MSP James Kelly, who raised the question, said: “Such treatment is wholly unacceptable in a modern, progressive country.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital