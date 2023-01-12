A man is in critical condition in an Edinburgh hosptial after being hit by a bus.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Police said a 51-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his conditions was described as critical.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, at around 8pm on Wednesday. Photo: Google Images

No one else was injured.

The road was closed for crash investigations and reopened at around 4am on Thursday.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are asking anyone who can assist to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened or were driving and have dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries then please make contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3101 of Wednesday January 11.