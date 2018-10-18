‘Noisy and disruptive’ overnight works to take place at Waverley

Residents within the vicinity of Edinburgh Waverley are to experience ‘noisy and disruptive’ overnight works as part of a project to upgrade station platforms.

As part of the rail upgrade plan, the scheme is extending platforms for the introduction of the new Intercity Express trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow and on the East Coast main line.

Network Rail has written to residents informing them work will begin during the early hours of Sunday morning to install pipes to support the overhead line equipment.

Further work will then continue on numerous dates for the next two weeks.

The maintenance directly affects platforms five and six which will be extended by 275m to accommodate the new 10-car services by early 2019.

The work involves driving piles into the ground using a vibrating pile machine - a process which can be noisy and disruptive.

Residents are warned that there may be occasions when a hammer pile is required to drive the piles to the required depth.

The programme of work will take place on:

• Sunday 21 October between 1am and 6am

• Saturday 27 October until Friday 2 November between 1am and 6am each day

• Sunday November 4 between 1am and 6am

Evelyn Brown, community relations manager at Network Rail, told residents: “We understand that working by your property overnight is far from ideal, but we are legally obliged to work on the railway at times that cause least disruption to trains.

“Unfortunately, this means carrying out a lot of work at weekends or overnight. We appreciate your patience while we deliver this significant investment in our railway infrastructure.”

