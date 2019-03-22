Nominations open for Edinburgh and Lothian Local Hero Awards 2019

THEY are the inspirational Edinburgh locals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to make the Capital a better place.

Whether it has been their selfless altruistic actions, giving up their free time to volunteer in their local area or sacrificing their career to care for a family member - their extraordinary dedication has gone unnoticed.

Donning a suit made of the official City of Edinburgh tartan, which he had made especially for the occasion, rugby legend and charity campaigner Doddie Weir receives the City of Edinburgh Award in November. Pic: City of Edinburgh Council

And now, the Edinburgh Evening News is to shine a light on these unsung heroes as we prepare to honour the great and good of life in the Capital.

We are encouraging readers to nominate their Local Heroes in one of 14 categories ahead of the glittering ceremony in June.

The awards, sponsored by Farmer Autocare, aim to shine a light on Capital and Lothians residents whose bravery and hard work has been overlooked.

We want readers who have seen their work first hand to share their stories and tell us why they deserve to win, with nominees on the shortlist going on to the ceremony at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel on June 21 - hosted by Forth One star Arlene Stuart.

Euan McGrory, Editor of the Evening News, said: “We all know someone in our community who goes out of their way to help other people without any thought for themselves. These Local Heroes never normally get the credit they deserve.”

“We want to salute them - and treat them like stars for a night. Our Local Heroes Awards are always a special night. Please help us make them extra special this year by helping us find the most deserving recipients from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.”

The highlight of the night will be the overall Local Hero Award - sponsored by Farmer Autocare - which was won last year by big-hearted schoolboy Joseph Cox as the 12-year-old became the youngest-ever winner of the prize following his inspiring Socks for the Street drive.

And two new categories have been introduced for the 2019 edition of the awards to honour even more of our deserving heroes.

Budding musicians, actors and creative talents from across the city are being sought for the Music and Arts award, hoping to honour those whose artistic pursuits have gone uncelebrated until now, while the Junior Local Hero Award will honour the youngest, high-achieving members of the Capital community who have excelled over the last 12 months.

Jim Kerr, group managing director for Farmer Autocare, said: “It is a delight to once again be sponsoring the Local Hero awards. This is an event we are proud to support as we remain committed to sponsoring our communities across Edinburgh”.

The Team Jak foundation - set up in memory of 2015 Local Hero award recipient Jak Trueman - will return as the charity partner for the event.

Founder and chief executive Allison Barr said: “It’s a massive honour to be part of the Local Hero awards as Team Jak and celebrate the amazing people in our local community.”

“It is a really special, prestigious night that honours real people, normal people, those who do the extraordinary on a daily basis.”

“To anyone thinking of nominating someone special in their community, I would just say go for it.”