Notorious ‘paedophile hunter’ who hounded innocent man reported missing in Edinburgh

A PAEDOPHILE-hunter who was hit with an antisocial behaviour order for hounding an innocent man has vanished.

Robert William Scoular popped to a shop and failed to return to his Hawkhill home on Wednesday night.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the 34-year-old’s welfare.

Inspector Grant Mcculloch of Craigmillar Police Station said: “Robert is known to frequent the city centre and Meadowbank areas and we’re asking for the public’s help as we work to trace him.

“If Robert sees this appeal, I’d urge him to get in touch with either his family or police as soon as possible and let us know if he is alright.”

Officers say Mr Scoular left his home address to go to the shop at 10pm on Wednesday but never returned.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 4in in height, very slim build, dark hair, long stubble facial hair, patchy eyebrows, wearing a green/khaki waterproof Adidas hoodie, grey jogger bottoms with a khaki stripe and black trainers with khaki stripes.

He may also have been wearing a black beanie hat.

Mr Scoular was slapped with an asbo in February for live streaming a ‘sting’ on an innocent man.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard how he hounded his vulnerable victim “purely for entertainment” with partner Katrina Scoular, 33.

The couple were broadcasting on their Facebook page, Edinburgh Exposure, when they jarred open the door of his home and heckled him for 45 minutes.

Finding them guilty of threats and abuse, Sheriff Frank Crowe warned: “There is a lot of vigilante activity which has a feeling of people taking the law into their own hands.

“There is already a police unit to do this.

“Live streaming is dangerous. This was done purely for entertainment.”

Partner Katrina Scoular was also convicted of threatening and abusing the innocent man on the Edinburgh Exposure page

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard a friend of the 29-year-old victim, described as having autism, had spotted him under siege at his home in the city last August.

Jason McFarlane, 25, said: “I got a call from my mum asking me to go to his home because something was going on.

“I turned up and was met by the couple, who told me why they were there. I was surprised to see them.”

Extra cops were drafted in to secure the court as others who claimed they had been falsely accused by the Scoulars held a silent protest there while they arrived.

The couple, of Gorebridge, Midlothian, were also convicted of shouting abuse at a pizza shop worker. They were given non-harassment orders and fined £125 each.

Anyone with information on Mr Scoular’s whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 0561 of April 2, 2019.