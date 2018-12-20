Now’s a great time to invest in liquid assets

After a record-breaking year, the owners of Edinburgh’s very own “liquid deli” have every reason to look forward to Hogmanay.

Since opening Demijohn in 2004, Angus and Frances Ferguson have seen more and more customers buying into their eco-friendly business model.

Visitors to the shop in historic Victoria Street find walls lined with curious balloon-shaped bottles, showcasing colourful and delicious elixirs, including spirits, liqueurs, cordials and olive oil. Then it’s a case of choosing a bottle - from 40ml to three litres – which can be filled again and again.

This year’s boom in business has been largely down to David Attenborough and his crusade against throw-away packaging.

“We fall in brilliantly with his message as the whole ethos behind Demijohn is refilling and reusing. People are finally waking up to the fact that we have to be more resourceful and suddenly we are being recognised for the very thing we have been campaigning about for years,” says Angus.

“We feel 2018 has been our year and we have broken our previous records with thousands and thousands of bottles refilled. We are creating gifts that are unique and beautiful and we are doing it in way that is intelligent and ecologically sensitive.”

Demijohn’s suppliers are generally artisans who favour the low-impact “big wooden spoon method of production” and are passionate about locally-sourced ingredients.

With Hogmanay in mind, last week saw the unveiling of Demijohn’s new 10-year-old Glen Moray Single Malt Whisky from Elgin. An award-winning Bramble Scotch Whisky Liqueur, made from a recipe as old as the hedgerow fruit itself, is another of Demijohn’s festive bestsellers. Produced in East Lothian and similar in appearance to port, it’s rich and full-bodied and an excellent accompaniment to cheese.