Number of arrests made at Hearts v Celtic semi-final clash

Police have praised the conduct of Hearts and Celtic supporters after the Betfred Cup semi-final passed with just a handful of arrests being made for relatively minor incidents.

A total of six arrests were made on Sunday, all in connection with football related anti-social behaviour.

Police have moved to thank the majority of Hearts and Celtic fans who behaved themselves before, during and after the match.

Superintendent Bob Paris, Match Commander said: “The Scottish Cup fixture between Hearts and Celtic was enjoyed by thousands of fans and passed without major incident for Police in Edinburgh.

“Six men were arrested and charged in connection with football related anti-social behaviour and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“I would like to thank the majority of fans who attended the match for their patience, cooperation and good behaviour throughout the day.”

Hearts lost the match 3-0 in front of 61,161 fans at BT Murrayfield. The attendance was Edinburgh’s second largest football crowd of all-time.

