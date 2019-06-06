Number’s up for old mobile phone outlet

Over the past few months, residents and visitors to Leith Walk have seen a contemporary new arts space emerge from behind the rundown facade of a disused mobile phone shop.

The opening of Logan Malloch, specialising in Edinburgh-made gifts and art, has been a labour of love for Philip Logan and husband Brian Malloch as they embark on their first joint business venture.

“We took on the lease in May last year, but only opened the doors in March,” says Philip, who admits it sometimes felt more like hard labour.

“It took much longer than we thought to clear the place, removing false ceilings, stripping back layer upon layer of old plasterboard and removing six tonnes of debris.”

Still remembered from its heyday as Iris Fashions, the shop was last used as a phone outlet and had been vacant for a number of years.

It has now been transformed into a minimalist and flexible space to showcase the work of local artists and makers.

The eclectic product range includes textiles, prints, soap, jewellery, bags, dog collars, candles, pottery, handmade glass, retro furniture and chocolate, much of it produced in the Capital.

Philip, who previously worked in finance, was keen to work in collaboration with Brian, the artist and creative force in the partnership.

“Our focus has been Edinburgh makers where possible, whereas other shops are more Scottish-focused. People who live in Edinburgh like to buy things made in Edinburgh and tourists like it too, particularly when we can tell them the back story about how and where it was made,” he adds.

“When there are so many shops that do the same thing as we do, we are keen to make sure we are not offering the same things as everyone else. We are also trying to connect with other businesses like ours and create a hub where we can support each other in what we do.”

Logan Malloch, 13 Leith Walk, 0131 564 1307.