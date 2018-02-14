‘Numerous’ fatalities in mass shooting at US high school

Have your say

Numerous fatalities have been suffered after a shooter gunned down students at a US high school in South Florida.

The shooting occurred tonight GMT at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

A school official said there had been “numerous fatalities” in the mass shooting.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said: “It is a horrific situation.” He added, “It is a horrible day for us.”

Authorities said the shooter was now in custody.

They did not identify the shooting suspect nor say how the person was apprehended.

Television footage showed police putting a person in the back of a police car outside the high school.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted last night that “so far we have at least 14 victims”. The tweet added: “Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.”

The sheriff’s statement didn’t elaborate on the victims or their injuries.

The White House canceled its daily press briefing.

President Donald Trump had spoken with Florida Governor Rick Scott about the shooting.

He said in a tweet the White House was “working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting”.

Mr Trump earlier tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr Trump had offered Florida federal assistance, if needed. The homeland security secretary had also been in touch with state and local officials.

Ms Sanders said: “We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers.”

Video footage from the scene showed students being evacuated in small groups, while armed police patrolled the school’s perimeter.

Helicopter video showed armed police at the building’s perimeter.

Coral Springs Police department had earlier tweeted instructions to teachers and students to “remain barricaded inside until police reach you”.

Parent Len Murray’s 17-year-old son – a junior at the South Florida high school where shooting was reported – sent his parents a chilling text.

The text read: “Mom and Dad, there have been shots fired on campus at school. There are police sirens outside. I’m in the auditorium and the doors are locked.”

Those words came at 7:30pm. A few minutes later, he texted again, saying: “I’m fine.”

Mr Murray raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under a highway overpass within view of the school buildings in Parkland.

No information was immediately given to parents, Mr Murray said. And he says he remained worried for all those inside.

“I’m scared for the other parents here,” he said.

“You can see the concern in everybody’s faces. Everybody is asking ‘have you hard from your child yet?”’

The FBI said it was attending the scene and assisting local law enforcement.

US television networks reported large numbers of parents had gathered outside the police perimeter last night.