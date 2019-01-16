Nurse Emmy-Jo gains healthy respect after 40 years

AN NHS nurse from Penicuik has been recognised for her dedication after four decades of service.

Inspirational Emily Kasiera has given the past 40 years of her life to nursing, working in a variety of different roles, including orthopaedics, psychiatric care and most recently community support.

Having qualified in 1979, Emily, better known as Emmy-Jo, is being recognised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for her long and dedicated service.

But despite the demands of her day job, hospital hero Emmy-Jo still finds the time to volunteer as a board member of Dalkeith-based Melville Housing Association.

“I have loved every minute of my 40 years in nursing,” said Emmy-Jo. “The work is hard but it’s fantastically rewarding. Nursing has changed a lot in that time though. I’m a people person and that’s the side of it I enjoy the most. These days there’s a lot more emphasis on online learning and continual development; there’s no standing still. It certainly keeps you on your toes.”

Originally from Kenya, Emmy-Jo moved to Penicuik from Aberdeen in 1979 following the completion of her nursing training. She currently works as a community nurse primarily helping people with learning difficulties and also patients recently discharged from hospital.

So how does Emmy-Jo feel about still working when many others around her are putting their feet up for a well-earned rest?

“Nursing is just one of the things that keeps me active,” she said. “I lead a very busy life anyway so it still makes sense for me to continue working. I can’t go on forever and who knows what tomorrow might bring but I still have a few years left in me.”

Alongside her nursing work Emmy-Jo also found time to complete an honours degree in social sciences and likes to help out in the local community. She is currently enjoying a second term on the Melville Housing Association Board.

“Working in a job as demanding as nursing for 40 years is a fantastic achievement,” said Melville chief executive Andrew Noble. “To be able to combine it at the same time with all her community work, including her commitment to Melville, is even more impressive. This recognition is richly deserved.”

Aside from work, her commitment to Melville and her wider community activities, Emmy-Jo also loves to travel. Despite having lived with the Scottish climate for more than 40 years she still misses the African sun.

“I love Scotland, I’ve raised three children here and I’m now a British citizen but the weather is something I’ve never really got used to,” said Emmy-Jo, who travels back to Kenya regularly.

“I have no immediate plans to retire but maybe in a few years I’ll be ready to take it a bit easier, although I’ll never give up the travel.”