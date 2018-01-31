Ocean Terminal to be transformed into post-apocalyptic war zone full of zombies

BY day, it is one of the Capital’s most popular retail destinations, attracting thousands of bargain-hunting shoppers through its doors.

But by night, dozens will fight for survival inside Ocean Terminal as the centre is transformed into a post-apocalyptic war zone populated by rampaging hordes of the living dead – armed with little more than a classic Nerf gun.

‘Terminal Infection’ gives Nerf enthusiasts the opportunity to live out scenarios from films and TV series including 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead and has proved so popular that tickets for Saturday’s edition of the event sold out in nine minutes.

The blasters – owned by US games giant Hasbro and a staple of kids’ entertainment since the early 1970s – shoot foam darts and have a cult following.

The event, organised by Edinburgh-based firm Foam Dart Thunder, began as a series of children’s sessions in 2013, but has since grown to become a favourite with all ages, with more than 80 events held across the UK and attracting Nerf players from all over the world.

Organiser Neil McClory said: “Our first one in Ocean Terminal in November last year, we had three fly over from Georgia in the United States just to take part, they flew all that way just for this.”

“When we started out, we were running Transgression and other skate parks, but that has grown and we want to get bigger and better. Our whole idea has been to give Nerf players an experience they couldn’t have anywhere else.

“We have a few ideas of venues we would like to run in the future and hopefully we can get bigger from here.”

The event will be split into two sessions, with the first group of players taking on the Dawn Patrol, from 8pm-10pm and the second party on the Midnight Shift, going the distance from 11pm-1am.