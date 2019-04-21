One injured in ‘well developed’ house fire in Pilton

One person was taken to hospital after a serious house blaze in the north of Edinburgh.

A section of Crewe Road Gardens in Pilton was blocked off by emergency services on Saturday afternoon at 4.26pm as firefighters tackled “well-developed fires.” Three fire engines attended the scene and extinguished the blaze on the first floor of a two-storey building.

Firefighters at Crewe Road Gardens. Picture: Contributed

One person was given oxygen by fire crews and subsequently taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the fire service told the Edinburgh Evening News: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 4.26pm on Saturday, April 20 to reports of a dwelling fire in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene at Crewe Road Gardens in Pilton, where crews were met with a well-developed fire within the first floor of a two-storey building.

“Crews extinguished the fire and provided oxygen therapy to one causality.

“The casualty was thereafter passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and transported to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“Firefighters left the scene at 6.26pm.”

