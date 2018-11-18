One person dead after West Lothian house fire

Have your say

Investigations into a fatal house fire in Livingston are continuing as forensic examination of the property is ongoing.

The emergency services were called to the house on Graham Way, Knightsridge area at about 4am on Saturday with reports that it was well alight with someone trapped inside.

No further details of the person killed in the fire were released.

A spokeswoman for the police said inquiries into the cause of the fire were at an early stage.

A joint investigation is being carried out by police and the fire service.