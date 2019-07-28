One person dies after serious car crash on A85 Perthshire road

Have your say

One person has died and three others were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the A85 in Perthshire.



Emergency services responded to the incident, which took place at around 12:40pm on Saturday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that one of the people involved in the crash died at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the incident contact them if they have any further information.

