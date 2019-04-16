Only one Scottish location makes new guide to Britain's best city breaks

Dundee is the only Scottish destination to make a new guide to the best places in Britain for a short break this year.

It has been hailed as "Scotland's renaissance city" by one of the world's leading luxury and lifestyle bibles.

Conde Nast Traveler has rated Dundee ahead of Glasgow and Edinburgh in its top 10 locations "that are having a particularly storming year."

It has praised Dundee for its "ascendance as one of the UK’s must-visit cultural destinations" since the opening of its "dramatic" waterfront V&A museum in September.

Dundee has been rated alongside Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Bath, Brighton, Swansea and Liverpool by Conde Nast Traveler.

It has cited Dundee's forthcoming design festival, the Dundee Contemporary Arts centre, the planned redevelopment of a former printworks where Bean and Dandy annuals were once made, and a restaurant on the other side of the River Tay run by a Masterchef winner in its praise of Dundee.

Its website states: "Dundee’s ascendance as one of the UK’s must-visit cultural destinations continues unabated after the opening of the dramatic waterside V&A last autumn, Scotland’s first design museum.

"It is casting a spotlight on digital creativity in Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt, an exhibition celebrating videogame design from Scotland, an international centre for the field (Lemmings and Grand Theft Auto were both created in Dundee), and around the world.

"The third ever Dundee Design Festival begins on 21 May and looks at ‘what makes a city liveable and loveable’ in an unexpected venue: the city centre’s once thriving and much-loved Keiller Shopping Centre that has since fallen on hard times.

"If you aren’t in town in May, catch an exhibition, film or talk and have a meal at Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), one of the venues that kick-started it all for Dundee in terms of cultural development.

"As for food, there's exciting Scottish cuisine by Masterchef winner Jamie Scott at waterfront restaurant The Newport, where you can see beautiful sunsets over the River Tay from its windows (and stay the night in one of its four bedrooms).

"For a longer stay, try the just-opened Staybridge Suites, in a cleverly-converted former jute mill. And explore the town on one of the 300 new e-bikes to be installed across the city from July.

"Keep an eye out for the redevelopment of West Ward Works, a print factory that made DC Thomson’s Beano and Dandy annuals, that will eventually host live performances, festivals and exhibitions, and become a base for designers, artists and other creative workers and companies."

