1-in-5 couples split after a baby: here’s my advice how to stay together – Hayley Matthews

Parenthood can be a strain for even the happiest of couples, Picture: Getty

I had a lovely invite come through to attend the launch of the new surf and turf restaurant at the Holyrood Macdonald hotel during the week and I was really looking forward to it.

I had it all planned in my head, a wee midweek prosecco, some prawns, a little bit of steak and a good catch-up with friends.

It didn’t quite work out like that as I’ve had a house full of unwell boys so I’ve been on nurse duties all week. Little Oryn has had the cold, teething and is right in the middle of a fussy phase. This means no sleeping, no eating, no smooth sailing, instead needing lots of cuddles.

Harris has had a very sore throat too and I also have the niggling of an earache.

It wasn’t going to happen to matter how hard I tried so decided to send my dad to sample the delights instead. He was very grateful for the opportunity and had a ball!

He’s been raving about how great Darren the manager and Karen in the restaurant were on the night.

He also brought home a goodie bag of macarons as a consolation prize for me seeing as I wasn’t able to go. However, they seem to still be in his fridge and I can’t see them leaving anytime soon.

I will get a dinner night out with Mr Hayley once the boys are better because it’s important that you have date night every now and then.

I’m doing a piece on Monday’s BBC Radio Scotland on how one in five couples split up after having a baby and I’ve to give advice on keeping a strong relationship.