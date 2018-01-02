Abnormal democracy doesn’t rule

It has been reported that the Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, is looking at ways to block secessionists from forming a new regional government after their victory in last month’s election in Catalonia. It is reported that the Spanish Government could apply direct rule provisions to “leverage” a unionist coaltion government led by the centre-right leader Ines Arrimadas, a fervent unionist who claimed during the election that she wanted control of the Regional Parliament to pass to “normal” (my emphasis) people, the clear inference being that those who support independence are abnormal.

So far there has been a deafening silence from right-wing commentators who were predicting a completely different election outcome, saying that it would be a victory for democracy.

Let’s see if they rush to their keyboards to defend the result if the Spanish Government decides to take action.

I for one will not be holding my breath!