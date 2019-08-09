Adam McVey’s assumptions are not backed up by genuine support – Kevin Buckle

Is it possible to draw any real conclusions from a consultation in which just one per cent of residents took part, wonders Kevin Buckle

Adam McVey was just the latest councillor this week to claim his ideas to be backed by the vast majority of Edinburgh’s citizens. In the recent placemaking consultation 88 per cent of the 5000 respondents wanted a change in how the city is managed so on the face of it that seems quite impressive.

However, 5000 people is just one per cent of Edinburgh’s population so really not representative at all. What is more, I know because I get the emails myself, that there is constant lobbying from those involved in active travel and all things green in general to take part in these consultations so actually it is surprising more folk don’t take part.

In a move that many considered unfortunate Adam then dismissed those few dissenting voices who on the whole were more concerned with rubbish being collected and potholes fixed as “trolls”.

The news that George Street is to receive massive funding to be transformed was claimed to be obviously good for business but of course there was no detail, just assumption.

The final part of the argument was that with regards to rubbish collecting and potholes things were a lot better than previous years which I’m sure is true but again means nothing as such.

Comparisons are an easy way to show improvement while not actually representing an acceptable service. So what we actually have is 88 per cent of one per cent of the population after having been lobbied wanting change. An assumption that changes in George Street will be good for business but with no detail and a dismissal of the need to improve core services based on the fact things aren’t a bad as they used to be.

There is much good in plans to improve Edinburgh city centre but really it is for councillors to do these things as elected officials and not to keep claiming a mandate from a clearly disinterested public.

While sadly the money saved by not having these endless consultations comes from outside funding that could not be diverted to core services it would certainly speed up the very change that many claim is needed and it will be particularly interesting to see what all those claiming the complex problems of the high street can be solved or at least greatly aided by these improvements have to say when it is clear they have completed misjudged things.

Across the boards

As I was walking up The Mound this week it was just a wall of advertising hoardings for shows and apart from not looking great I really doubt whether they really have any effect on shows attendances at all.

Assuming those involved with these shows are paying good money to be featured it would be interesting to know how much of that money if any goes to the council.

It would also be good to know what happens to all these hoardings once the festival is over. I’m assuming there is some form of recycling or the council wouldn’t countenance such disregard for the planet.

Having said that, given that all manner of obstructions are allowed to pop up during the festival while businesses have their A-boards banned, who knows what council policy will be.