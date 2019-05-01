An Edinburgh councillor with Airbnb problems in his sights – Steve Cardownie

Councillor Rob Munn, the newly elected SNP member for the Leith Walk ward, will take his seat at the full council meeting tomorrow where, I have no doubt, he will use his experience of previous terms of office to good effect.

When I called him to offer my congratulations he told me that he was looking forward to playing his part in the current administration and hoped to serve on a major committee with the agreement of the SNP Group. He is determined to address the issues surrounding Airbnbs, not only in Leith but throughout the city.

His addition to the group brings the number up to 17, which ties with the Tories as the biggest group on the council.

Labour have dropped from 12 to 11 but still perform the junior partner role in the ruling coalition which remains at 28 out of the 63 councillors elected to serve.

READ MORE: SNP candidate Rob Munn victorious in Leith Walk by-election

Still waxing lyrical about the day Brazil met Lion Stevie

I have fond memories of Stevie Chalmers, the Lisbon Lion who has sadly passed away at the age of 83, and I can vividly bring to mind his first minute goal against Brazil (Pele, ­Jairzinho et al) as one of the 75,000 crowd at Hampden Park in June 1966.

I had travelled through by train with my pal Billy Smith and we both witnessed a truly memorable occasion, which I still talk about to this day.

With both Chalmers and Billy McNeil dying from dementia, a call has gone out to the SFA to conduct further studies into the link between heading footballs and the development of the condition in later life.

Whilst the SFA introduced improved guidelines in 2015 in an effort to protect the health of players who suffer from head injuries, it is hoped that further studies may lead to the introduction of further protective measures to prevent more players suffering a similar fate in later life.

The illness endured by these great players may hopefully provide the impetus for further action. Over to you SFA.

Warm welcome to a nice summer

I like the Scottish summer – it’s the best day of the year!

Or what about the poetic quote from Mel Gibson as William Wallace in Braveheart: “It’s fine Scottish weather we’re having. The rain is falling straight down and kind of to the side like.”

Maybe this summer will be kind to us. Here’s hoping!