Andy Murray’s amazing comeback puts Cameroon to shame – Angus Robertson.

You don’t need to be a major tennis fan to celebrate the success of Andy Murray. As one of Scotland’s all time sporting greats he has made a remarkable comeback from excruciating hip problems by winning the doubles final at the Queen’s Club.

Only five short months ago, the former world No1 thought his playing career might be over and had to go through hip resurfacing work. It was just 157 days before he returned to competition at the west London club and went on to lift the trophy with his Spanish playing partner Feliciano Lopez.

An amazing sporting comeback. “I’ve won with a metal hip. It is mental really,” said Andy Murray, who has always worn his heart on his sleeve, which is one of the many reasons we love him.

While Andy Murray is a model of sporting professionalism we sadly saw the total opposite from Cameroon players at the Women’s World Cup. In their last-16 match against England, their players were involved in appalling behaviour involving spitting, petulant behaviour and violent conduct. It was absolutely disgraceful.

England boss Phil Neville was right to say that he was “ashamed of Cameroon” and that it “didn’t feel like football”.

The Women’s World Cup has been great as a spectacle to inspire young girls and boys to play sport. In general the games have involved better behaviour than the men’s game with players getting straight up from tackles and less histrionics. Let’s hope the Cameroon ‘performance’ was an aberration.