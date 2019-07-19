AOC is an American superhero who can send Toddler Trump for timeout – Hayley Matthews

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, was one of the politicians Donald Trump told to ‘go home’ to another country even thought she was born in the US. Hayley Matthews says she should be seen as superhero for her positivity in bleak times.

I like to think that I’m the kind of person who doesn’t get too easily offended. I have quite a thick skin and wouldn’t class myself as being in the snowflake generation. Just in case you’re wondering what a snowflake is, the term “snowflake generation” was one of Collins English Dictionary’s 2016 words of the year. Collins defines the term as “the young adults of the 2010s, viewed as being less resilient and more prone to taking offence than previous generations”.

I think we can take offence far too easily these days and some people really need to lighten up on social media. This struck me recently on reading a post online about the superheroes at Ocean Terminal being all male. There were quite a few comments and people being incredibly upset and offended, probably too much.

One comment stood out to me which said “who cares, if it offends you, don’t go”. That summed it up for many, however the feminist in me couldn’t help but pine for a female superhero mannequin standing proud in Ocean Terminal.

I couldn’t help leaving a wee comment myself saying “All the female superheroes are busy taking their kids to Ocean Terminal!” And that’s the beauty of the internet, the free speech certainly flows – unless the digits bashing away on the keypad belong to Donald Trump. Should he be allowed free speech online like the rest of us? Well, when every second hashtag seems to be #MAGA2020 and you’re hoping to come out trumps in the 2020 presidential election, I’d maybe be thinking about bringing it down a notch or two.

The orange-faced keyboard warrior’s harsh comments, normally divisive and the kind you certainly wouldn’t expect to come from a president, seem to shock us less and less as he tests the boundaries of what’s socially acceptable to the average human.

He reminds me of a toddler pushing their parents to see what they can get away with and it scares me that we’ve reached a point where he can make flyaway comments and not be held accountable.

Asking for Donald Trump to be impeached in recent times is a phase that probably has the same standing as “would you like to supersize that meal?” Now, by no means am I going all snowflake on you here, but his comments made to the four congresswomen earlier in the week have shocked me to the core.

How have we gotten to a point where we have come to expect it from him? Launching a tirade on a group of Democrat congresswomen, telling them to “go back” to the places they came from – as his administration launched a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigration – has surely got to be the last straw before he gets a lifetime ban from Twitter.

The sheer lack of respect that he has for these women has left me wanting to reply to every tweet he’s ever posted telling him to shut up! These women (bar one) were born in America! Take, for instance, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who was a waitress only a year ago, and is now at the top of her political game, serving her community to help make affordable housing and the basics accessible to all.

She is the real superhero if you ask me. Her personality and social media pages radiate positivity, love and equality with not a snowflake comment in sight. Alexandria for 2020, oh and a mannequin with her wearing a cape in Ocean Terminal too please!