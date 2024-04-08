Artist Pauline Amos unveils "uplifting and unnerving" new work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A political philosophy fine-tuned here over hundreds of years, clarifying the rights we all need to live well—food, shelter, safety, and such—and the essential foundation of all of them: freedom of expression.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, artist Pauline Amos used that freedom of expression to create sculpture, painting, music, and Performance Art in Britain and abroad.

Her passionate and prolific avant-garde work symbolises the exuberance of being fully alive as a free human being in a tolerant country.

She expressed whatever she had in her head and heart – sometimes political, sometimes sensual, sometimes anguished, sometimes celebratory—and planned to continue putting all of herself, sometimes quite literally, onto paint and pen, canvas, and clay.

Then something changed. Where once there had been open doors and minds, there was now something. . . different. Something that felt like discouragement, limitation, timidity, even . . . censorship? Like many of us, Amos was horrified by the arrest and detention of Chinese artist Ai WeiWei, and Russian performers Pussy Riot. But this was different. This was. . . here.

“I realised that so much of my work over decades, I just couldn’t produce now,” she says “or, if I did, I would have to think carefully about how and where I presented the work”. Unsettled, Amos put what she was seeing and sensing – constriction, coldness, a darkness gathering – into her newest work: BRANDED.

A 75-minute film about a female artist imprisoned by a repressive regime, BRANDED is a beautifully filmed story, depicting the grim reality that artists have faced at numerous times through history, perhaps most notably in Nazi Germany, where leaders organized the confiscation of so-called ‘degenerate’ modern art, which they linked with democracy and moral decay.

Branded film still

The protagonist’s character is performed by Amos and voiced by Ukrainian artist-turned-soldier Kateryna Polishchuk, whose experience in the siege of Mariupol, and four months of detention as a prisoner of war, produces a sound resonant with desperation, despair, and defiance of a woman who refuses to yield to her circumstances – not to deprivation, not to humiliation, not even to a certain death.

Unbroken despite her confinement in a dark and dirty cell, the sound of torture and conflict encroaching, and sense of her final day approaching, the protagonist—her eyes wild but still long-trained on beauty and truth—shines with her fierce belief in Art, and memory of a creative life. Interspersed with bright, sunny scenes of happy days past, and the intense hope of a second character, voiced by Ukrainian soldier, Nazar Grabar, the film is both uplifting and unnerving.

It is said that the power of Art lies not only in its power to inspire through beauty, or to inform through truth, but to support emotional release. Was making the film cathartic for Amos?

“Not for long,” she says. She describes a short conversation with an agent who said: “I’m sorry, did you say is a film about a woman? Can you explain what that means?” And the unsettling response from a prominent film house: “so it’s about imprisonment? Right, it’ll have to go to our Board for review, to see if it fits our policies.”

Branded film still

And all the while, Amos’ colleagues face similar responses as they try to produce, publish, and display their work. And all the while Russian jets make daily incursions of UK airspace. And all the while military spending to annex Ukraine rises to $160bn. And all the while the Ukrainian people – including the soldiers who appear in this film—are fighting for their lives, warning of a West-ward sweep of aggression across Europe if their resistance does not hold.

As the film ends, its images turn in mind, stirring feelings between awe and uneasy curiosity. Is BRANDED an homage to the suffering of artists in repressive regimes? A forewarning about dictatorship encroaching on Europe? An artistic comment on cancel culture? A siren to the corrosive effect of division fomented by digital algorithms? An alert to AI tools suppressing free speech? An urge to scrutinise terror legislation inverted and turned against pluralism? An exhortation to define ‘diversity and inclusion’ to include diverse forms of expression? An alarm to wake us from sleep because we too believed that the battle for decency and democracy was won long ago, safeguarded by interests and institutions, laws and liberal sensibilities?

Or is it a call to love: who we are, what we have, and the freedom that made it all possible? To bring forth the courage to defend this freedom, both by speaking to what we believe, and preserving the space for others to do the same? To fight, you and I? Not with weapons perhaps, but with words that call out ‘the tyranny of prevailing opinion’ where we see it, so that the ‘despotism of custom’ does not become the abuse of a repressive regime?

Work of art, not political treatise, BRANDED asks no questions, provides no answers, gives no clues. Except these few words from the heroine, hollow-eyed and freezing in her cell: “we believe it could happen here, did we?” And that’s it! The beauty of Britain, in a nutshell. A story of peace and prosperity, fuelled by the most powerful resource on earth: human brilliance, unleashed. A tale of freedom of expression that stretches from the abolitionist movement to the Make Poverty History campaign, alongside the creation of the steam train and Sympathy for the Devil, Damien Hirst’s Unicorns, Tracy Emin’s Unmade Bed, and Pauline Amos’ naked performance work, ‘My Flesh My Canvas.’

BRANDED will be at the Cameo Cinema Edinburgh on April 18 at 7pm https://www.picturehouses.com/movie-details/000/HO00014279/branded-q-a