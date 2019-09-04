Boris Johnson’s principles are as bendy as the London buses he lied about– Steve Cardownie

Born on 19 June 1964 in Upper East Side, New York, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has now plunged the UK into political turmoil, the result of which will last for many years to come.

Elected to the lofty position of Prime Minister by just 0.13 per cent of the population he is now attempting to force his brand of politics on the British people, do or die. So how did he achieve his life’s ambition and, more importantly, what aspects of his public life have been conveniently ignored by his supporters?

He first became an MP in 2001 when he replaced Michael Heseltine in the safe Tory seat of Henley-on Thames and at that time was labelled as more liberal than many of his ­fellow Conservative MPs. He continued to represent that constituency for seven years until he was successfully elected as mayor of London, a position he held for eight years. When campaigning for the position he promised to rid London’s streets of ‘bendy buses’ as “they wipe out cyclists, there are many cyclists killed every year by them” when the facts reveal that no London cyclists were killed by “bendy buses” from their introduction in 2001 until they were removed in 2011 – but that did not faze him, as long as people believed it.

He also stated that he would introduce ‘Boris Bikes’ to the city at no cost to the taxpayer. However, in 2013 it was reported that each bike actually cost the taxpayer £1,400 and the yearly subsidy of £11 million could have purchased each of the 38,000 users their own bike. So making false claims was part of his political DNA and would later be put to great effect during the European Union referendum.

In 2015, he was elected as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and spent two years as Foreign Secretary from 2016-18. After resigning from his post, he again came to the fore when campaigning on the Leave side in the 2016 European referendum.

Once more we would see that he was prepared to use any means at his disposal to further his cause. Whilst advocating the advantages of Brexit he railed against the single market but while mayor of London he spoke in its favour and he was happy to be photographed beside a bus that made the false claim that if we left the EU, then an extra £350 million a week could be spent on the NHS.

There can be little doubt that this man had set himself a goal in life and was not going to let anyone or anything stand in his way. Despite saying in his acceptance speech, after he won his internal election, that his task “at this pivotal moment in our history” would be to “reconcile two noble sets of instincts – between the deep desire for friendship and free trade and mutual support and security and defence between Britain and our European partners and the simultaneous desire, equally heartfelt, for democratic self-government in this country” (my emphasis), we can now see by his actions that they were hollow words and the sentiments, if they were ever held, were soon ditched in the name of political expediency and the agenda of the elite class from which he sprouted. As events unfold on an hourly basis, predicting their outcome would present a task that even Nostradamus would shy away from.

But, there is one thing that we can take for certain – the face of UK ­politics has now ­irrevocably changed and Johnson and his cohorts have demonstrated that they are prepared to trash whatever is left of any democracy that remains in the Westminster system in order to get their way.

This cabal of the privileged elite will stop at nothing in their quest to pull the strings of the economy and the will of Parliament is now seen as an obstacle that must be swept aside – unless they are so out of touch that they have misjudged the will of the people.

Time will tell!