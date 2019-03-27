Brexit: Several million reasons to hold second referendum – Steve Cardownie

Whatever the estimated numbers turn out to be, no one can deny that last weekend’s demonstration in London was an impressive expression of people’s desire to move to a second referendum to settle the Brexit debacle.

As the UK Parliament continues to tie itself in knots with ever-increasing tedium, a second vote would appear to be the only way to break the impasse.

As business continues to warn that a no-deal Brexit would have calamitous consequences, and with more information coming to light on what impact on the economy withdrawal from the EU would really have, it is surely time to ask the people what they think now.

Now that the consequences of withdrawal have been laid bare and that the Brexiteers’ propaganda during the last referendum campaign has been shown up for the cynical manipulation of misinformation that it was, it is surely only proper that the UK public is asked how it wants to proceed.

I was the 5,682,676th person to sign the petition to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU and I certainly will not be the last, which is another indication of just how strongly people feel about this issue.

Although at my age the impact of leaving the EU on my future wellbeing may be somewhat limited, the negative impact on our children and their children’s future will be more keenly felt and it is more for them that I have signed the petition and will do all I can to see Article 50 revoked.

The scenario being played out in the House of Commons is yet another unedifying example of the mess that this Government has got us into. The people should be asked in a referendum to get us out of it.

Making a fast Brexit

An Englishman a Scotsman and an Irishman all walk into a bar. The Englishman wanted to leave so they all had to go! And another one . . . “Hello there, I’m from the UK, you know, the one that got tricked by a bus!”

Voice in a million has been silenced

I was sorry to hear of the passing of Scott Walker last Friday at the age of 76.

As one of the Walker Brothers (although neither of them was called Walker) he recorded a string of hits including The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore and Make It Easy On Yourself, among others.

When they arrived on these shores from America in the 1960s, they appeared on Ready Steady Go and became an instant success. Coincidentally my two cousins from Little France, The McKinleys, also appeared on Ready Steady Go and performed with the Rolling Stones and the Hollies. The 1960s were a vibrant time for the music industry and Scott Walker’s voice was making its mark on the airways.

For me No Regrets is unsurpassed, the lyrics and the melody endure till this day:

“There’s no regrets/No tears goodbye/I don’t want you back/We’d only cry again/Say goodbye again”

Bittersweet and all too often true. Scott Walker had a voice in a million.