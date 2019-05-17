BumpBirthBaby: Inspirational TV about creating a new life – Hayley Matthews

A new BBC documentary called BumpBirthBaby tells the stories of a number of women as they become pregnant and then give birth, including Hayley Matthews.

This time last year I had started to document my pregnancy for a BBC ­documentary that I was working on and I’m so excited that it’s now on air.

It involved giving an honest account of my pregnancy journey, talking about leaky boobs, constipation and mood swings.

I’m sure if you’ve read anything I’ve written before then you’ll know that I’m a bit of an open book when it comes to these things and there’s part of me finds it quite therapeutic to get them off my chest, plus I can’t be the only one in the world who’s made their child late for school because “mummy was con-su-pated” and spent too much time on the loo.

I filmed loads and was quite frank on many subjects, from pre-natal depression to cutting up my bank card in a very childish strop when Mr Hayley commented “don’t go daft, we don’t need much from the shops”.

Yes I actually cut it up and refused to do any supermarket shopping for a good few months. Oh, I’m a stubborn witch at times, but at least I can admit it.

The documentary, called BumpBirthBaby, aired its first episode on on Tuesday at 10pm on the new BBC Scotland channel and there are two more to come in the next few weeks.

It was lovely to have baby Oryn in my arms, drinking a milky bottle whilst I reminisced on the ­filming and discussions throughout my pregnancy.

It was also lovely to watch other stories from women across the Central Belt who spoke openly about their bump to labour journey. There’s a nice mix of video diary content as well as very personal journeys that are followed by a camera crew.

I loved watching Azaria’s story as she reminisced about her days using on the streets of Edinburgh through to her journey on getting clean and becoming a mum. I think what she’s done for others battling addiction is just incredibly brave and awe-inspiring.

She’s an incredible young woman and anyone who watches will be able to see the determination and love she has for her baby girl, Bella, and how motherhood has saved her from a life on the streets. If you missed her story it’s on the iPlayer but I’d have a tissue ready.

I won’t spoil too much for you but episode two looks at the struggle of “the juggle” and how so many mums try to have it all. You know what I mean, the well turned-out children, the career, the income, the time, the clean house, clean hair and the odd minute to have a poo in peace.

That’s the dream life for many mums but often something has to give.

I feel we put too much pressure on ourselves and each other and would benefit from just letting it all hang out for a few months, chilling out with our babies, not bothering to wash our hair and just enjoying the baby cuddles.

It really is amazing what happens in a year, and it’s so special to be able to watch back on moments of feelings of anxiety, doubt and worry over baby No 2 coming along to then realise that actually we’ve got this and there’s no need to worry.

I’ve also been told that episode three is all about “unexpected ­surprises”, when motherhood throws you a curveball so I’m looking ­forward to seeing what the other mums have documented.

BumpBirthBaby is on for the next two Tuesdays on BBC Scotland at 10.00pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland on Mondays at 10.35pm. It’s also available to view on the BBC iPlayer.