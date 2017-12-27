Ch Insp Kevin McLean: Bonfire Night yobs can expect a visit

Earlier this month, our communities, both in North East and North West Edinburgh, would have read with great interest that we made several arrests in relation to the Bonfire Night disorder, which plagued local residents and businesses within Craigentinny and Drylaw.

This unacceptable level of destruction, violence and antisocial behaviour left motorists with damaged vehicles, created fear and alarm and resulted in a police officer being struck with a firework while she worked to protect her community.

If the arrests didn’t make it clear already, then let me reiterate; these crimes will not be tolerated and if you were involved and haven’t already been arrested, expect a visit from us very soon.

So far, ten males aged between 15 and 21 have been charged with the incidents, which took place on November 5. However, we continue to carry out inquiries and work closely with our partners to identify anyone else responsible and bring them to justice.

I’d like to thank the public who live and work within these for all the assistance and support they have provided to us during our investigations. Your help is vital to ensuring we can remove offenders from our streets and improve the quality of life for all of those in the North of the city.

As part of our ongoing commitment to tackling criminal activity and identifying perpetrators of crime, our proactive teams have been doing some outstanding work in the Craigmillar and Portobello in 2017.

Over the last 12 months, we have executed 29 drugs warrants, charged 21 people under the Misuse of Drugs Act and recovered £450,000 worth of controlled drugs, including heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine.

While Christmas is now behind us and we are looking forward to 2018, officers in North East Edinburgh continue to be out on high-visibility patrols, engaging with members of the public and offering a range of useful crime prevention advice, while at the same time remaining vigilant to deter and detect any criminality.

This is part of the ongoing Operation Winter City, and in particular, we have been targeting domestic abuse, road traffic offences and acquisitive crime. However, rest assured that our officers will respond to any and all incidents that require a police response at any point over the Christmas and New Year period.

As this year comes to an end, I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who live in North East Edinburgh for all of their support and assistance throughout 2017. I’d also like to wish everyone a peaceful and prosperous 2018.

Chief Inspector Kevin McLean is Area Commander for the North East