Churchill bashing deserves the two fingers – John McLellan

It may not be much of a surprise but this week Green councillors Susan Rae and Mary Campbell endorsed their MSP colleague Ross Greer’s characterisation of Sir Winston Churchill as a racist murderer.

The accusation is based on the British response to the Bengal famine of 1943-44, which by conservative estimates killed over 1.5m people due to a catastrophic combination of factors, not least of which was the Japanese invasion of Burma which cut off rice supplies to a poverty-stricken province which could no longer feed a population swollen by war refugees.

A cyclone wrought havoc across paddy fields already ravaged by railway construction, the local rice crop failed, stocks were blighted by fungus, supply ships had been diverted to the war effort, local food businesses profiteered on the shortage, severe malaria and cholera epidemics broke out and into all this poured thousands of British, Indian and US troops to repel the expected Japanese invasion.

Reaction was pitifully slow, but a new Viceroy, Lord Wavell, took control and brought the famine to an end. In the sixth form debating society he still inhabits, Greer seeks to liken Churchill to Stalin, Hitler or Mao who in the same circumstances would have had Wavell shot.

In the free democracy Churchill helped defend, it is the right of Greer and those who despise everything for which the United Kingdom stands to express their loathing . . . as much as it is my right to despise these views in return.

Sexist and patronising

The sexism spat, in which Green councillor Susan Rae alleged that I and my male Conservative colleagues (and Labour leader Cammy Day) deliberately spoke over women, would be laughable if it wasn’t such a serious accusation, but according to the SNP’s Kate Campbell our robust response should have been more “good-natured”.

This is an intriguing approach, which would require us to take it lightly, indeed to patronise Cllr Rae (pictured) with a smirk, perhaps similar to the way Cllr Campbell swiftly moved on when the complaint was made at the housing and economy committee she convenes?

But after the event, the ever-helpful Cllr Campbell went further. “It does feel like ingrained sexism even if it is subconscious to the perpetrators,” she said.

According to this cod psychology we poor, befuddled, middle-aged men simply can’t help ourselves, and presumably anything other than admitting guilt is a denial of our inner prejudice? How patronising.

D-Notice claims more fake news

In the Brit-hating world of mad conspiracy theories anything is possible and in the social media-driven Fake News era they have a nasty habit of gaining credibility. Currently fizzing in cyberspace is a claim the UK government has cracked down on coverage of the French Gilet Jaune protests to prevent them spreading to Britain by enforcing a D-Notice on media organisations.

Here is the news: It is utter balderdash. Defence Advisory Notices are standing pieces of voluntary advice to prevent inadvertent disclosure of information which could put national security, personnel and their families at risk. Search D Notice and you’ll find them on the website. And I’m on the committee which oversees the system.

Leith Walk voters’ role

The timing of Cllr Marion Donaldson’s resignation pushes the by-election beyond the council meeting in March which is expected to give final approval to the £165m tram completion, but the administration is likely to turn the vote into a mini-referendum on the project and claim a large number of votes for pro-tram parties demonstrates approval. Council by-elections traditionally get a lower turn-out than an Orange Walk in Dublin, but with trams and the cuts, this one could be different.