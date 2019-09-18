City centre transformation: Edinburgh council can get all-party support – Steve Cardownie

Edinburgh council’s £314m City Centre Transformation Plan is to be discussed at the full council meeting in the City Chambers tomorrow where the party political groups will set out their stalls and air their respective views on the matter.

Whilst it seems clear that the principle of transforming parts of the city centre from its current state of bias towards cars and buses to pedestrians and cyclists has been acknowledged as a desirable goal by all the groups, there are still issues of concern that have to be addressed before it can hopefully attract all-party support.

Given that the council is the principal shareholder in Transport for Edinburgh, which operates both the trams and buses, with 91 per cent of the shares, it would be a spectacular own goal if they were in any way to threaten Lothian Buses’ profitability – and in any case the council has already re-iterated that the bus company has a crucial role to play in the development of the plan.

The Conservative Group in particular wants more detail before it will sign up to the project, with Councillor Joanna Mowat writing in this paper: “I cannot think of such a significant strategy that has been put before councillors with no access to the supporting documentation so that councillors can drill down into the proposals before making a decision.”

If the city administration sees the advantages in securing cross-party support (and why shouldn’t they?), then it should be entirely feasible to draft a workable compromise that would achieve just that, which would at least ensure that the project got off to a positive start rather than entrenched positions being adopted before the ink was dry.