Colin Montgomery: Star Wars: The Last Jedi really should be the last

I feel a disturbance in the Force folks.

No, it’s not the roof landing back on Tynecastle after it was justifiably raised by home fans as Hearts ended Celtic’s winning streak (well played by the way lads, I’m no Jambo, but someone had to step up to the plate or we might as well have awarded the trophy and bunked off early this year). No, that powerful portent will be the arrival of The Last Jedi – the latest episode in the Star Wars franchise. And by some accounts, it’s not setting the universe alight.

It seems a long long time ago in a galaxy far far away when the first one blasted into our consciousness; I remember watching it at a cinema off Sauchiehall Street – some rush.

So would it be fair to say that it’s kind of run its course? I’ve already had a pop at an iconic movie on these pages this year (step forward the yawnfest that was Blade Runner 2049) so I don’t want to seem like I have it in for famous sci-fi movies, but there seems to be a lot of blokes my age in thrall to this stuff.

Reminiscing is all fine and well – I’ve just done it above – but to be giddy with excitement at the prospect of being manipulated by Lucasfilms for the umpteenth time seems a bit well … sad.

If it makes you happy, fair enough. I just can’t bring myself to join you in the Star Wars bubble. Or to put it in a language you’ll understand: in the Star Wars bubble, join you I cannot.

