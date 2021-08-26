The Barrelhouse Bar & Grill was forced to close permanently during the Covid pandemic

One of my election opponents thought it would make a good story for the Evening News and it duly made a page of its own. Most people I spoke to tended to agree it was ugly but one lady, a friend of the proprietor, told me where to go in no uncertain terms.

Despite the exterior, the management worked hard to make the pub a strong part of the community and largely succeeded, but it couldn’t survive the pandemic without customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is it has risen again but in a new guise, and I’m glad to say the poverty pastiche has been replaced by a tasteful new design and the pub renamed The Willow.

The corrugated iron is still there – I’m told the brewery insisted for some inexplicable reason ─ but it’s painted in a nice olive green with the new tree logo, so you barely notice.

I hope it’s a success, but it might not have long as the site has been earmarked by the owners for demolition and its replacement with a block of student flats with what might be described as a new Brutalist design.

The grimly institutional look of the initial designs is unlikely to go down well with local people; the Barrelhouse exterior might have looked tatty, but at least it was trying to have character.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.