Although I spent most of my time in the Old Town, I did venture further afield on more than a few occasions to experience the delights on offer.

As my trip coincided with a group of friends’ annual outing, which they have been enjoying since the late 1970s, I found myself at the part of Benidorm which could be described as rather raucous, especially compared to the Old Town which is more traditionally Spanish.

As a fan of the comedy series of the same name, I happily visited the extremely busy bars providing live (and loud) music, sampling the ciders and cocktails on offer at irresistible prices and generally having a great time.

The theme bars started their entertainment schedule early in the day and it wasn’t long before I was checking that the time was 2pm and not 2am, such was the party atmosphere.

I did pay one visit to “Jumping Jacks” and was greeted by walls decorated with framed Hibs football strips, so my stay was rather brief – I got there at half past twelve and left at five to one!

My return journey was uneventful, having duly filled in the passenger-locator form and booked my Covid test, both of which were checked at the gate at Alicante airport, I arrived back safely in Auld Reekie.

Roll on next year!

