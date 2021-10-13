Benidorm is back to its raucous and rocking best! Can't wait to go back – Steve Cardownie
Having just returned from Benidorm, it was interesting to see the effects of lifting some Covid restrictions and the impact this was having on the tourist industry.
Although I spent most of my time in the Old Town, I did venture further afield on more than a few occasions to experience the delights on offer.
As my trip coincided with a group of friends’ annual outing, which they have been enjoying since the late 1970s, I found myself at the part of Benidorm which could be described as rather raucous, especially compared to the Old Town which is more traditionally Spanish.
As a fan of the comedy series of the same name, I happily visited the extremely busy bars providing live (and loud) music, sampling the ciders and cocktails on offer at irresistible prices and generally having a great time.
The theme bars started their entertainment schedule early in the day and it wasn’t long before I was checking that the time was 2pm and not 2am, such was the party atmosphere.
I did pay one visit to “Jumping Jacks” and was greeted by walls decorated with framed Hibs football strips, so my stay was rather brief – I got there at half past twelve and left at five to one!
My return journey was uneventful, having duly filled in the passenger-locator form and booked my Covid test, both of which were checked at the gate at Alicante airport, I arrived back safely in Auld Reekie.
Roll on next year!