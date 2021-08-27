'Don't worry, about a thing, Cause every little thing, gonna be all right' – Bob Marley (Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

It would be too long for me to go into what happened nearly 20 years ago when I rolled my car off the M8 on the way to work to deliver my morning radio traffic reports (don't worry, the irony isn't wasted on me).

But I felt a massive sense of being helped as I struggled in the dark, upside down on a grass verge at Livingston that morning. A few days before the crash, my Nana came through in a meditation and there was definitely a divine intervention that morning. I couldn't reach the door but I did get out.

The finer details are for another day. Anyway, during the week, someone said to me I looked awfully worried.

I happened to mention how my Nana would always say to me "there's no point in worrying, because things will happen if you worry or you don't, so don't worry".

As I thought about this, Bob Marley's Three Little Birds (Don't Worry About a Thing) came on the radio and I burst in to tears.

I'd been playing it the other week at home, trying to put my Nana's advice into action.

A coincidence? It's not a song you hear on the radio a lot, so was it my Nana sending me a message from beyond not to worry? I've tried to take the advice and feel better for worrying less now.

So have faith if you think someone's trying to communicate with you, you never know, they probably are.

