According to one columnist in the Times, “Yes, tracking down petrol is irritating and no one relishes the thought of bare supermarket shelves, but the truth is that many find the collective experience of a crisis diverting and even fun: the camaraderie, the sharing of complaints, the mild thrill of having to forage for the last bag of penne in Sainsbury’s”.

As we enter winter and millions of the poorest in our society have seen their personal incomes cut by the UK government, prices are going up as are concerns about inflation.

Not only will people be wondering where their next meal will come from, their heating bills will go up so much that people won’t be able to heat their homes. The consequences of leaving the EU single market for energy is denying us reliable and cheaper supplies.

Labour shortages are making a massive impression on the economy, especially with a shortage of HGV drivers.

For the delusional Brexit deniers, this is a universal problem, faced across the continent and we simply find ourselves in the same boat.

Except we’re not. Ask your friends and relatives on the continent whether there are shortages in the shops and panic-buying at petrol stations. The answer is emphatically NO!

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

