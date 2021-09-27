Brexit's Winter of Discontent has a solution: an independent Scotland back in the European Union – Angus Robertson MSP
Any lingering doubts about the damage caused by Brexit have evaporated in recent days.
This will be the winter of Brexit discontent. Panic fuel shopping, empty shop shelves, unharvested crops, a collapse in exports and chronic labour shortages are all in part down to the disastrous decision to leave the biggest single market in the world and end freedom of movement which boosted and supported our economy.
It’s bad enough having to listen to Tory politicians deny the impact of Brexit but Labour has says it won’t reverse the damage. Meanwhile Sir Keir Starmer says Scots should vote Labour despite continuing the self-harm. No thanks.
Instead we urgently need a realisation that the UK and its immigration system are not meeting the needs of Scotland.
Even with the paltry Westminster U-turn to allow 5,000 HGV drivers and 5,500 poultry temporary working visas, it won’t touch the scale of the crisis.
The British Chambers of Commerce is correct to say that the measures are the equivalent of "throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire”. Why on Earth will even 10,000 continental Europeans come to work in UK for only three months, when they can find better paid jobs closer to home?
The current immigration system is not meeting the needs of Scotland or sectors right across the UK. As a start, we need a 24-month temporary workers visa and then Scotland back in the European Union as a member state.
Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary