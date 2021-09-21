Elections in Germany will see a new Chancellor replace Angela Merkel, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be hoping voters there have backed his government (Picture: Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images)

Yesterday voters went to the polls across Canada to elect a new government, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau having called an early election hoping to secure a third term and working majority.

Unexpectedly, his decision has led to a much closer contest than his Liberal Party expected from the opposition Conservatives. Election watchers are looking closely to tight races in Quebec, which also include the Bloc Québécois, which may well determine the final result.

After 20 years of German politics being dominated by the leadership of Angela Merkel, it will be a new Chancellor that emerges from their national election next Sunday.

However, according to recent polls, it looks highly likely that it won’t be her CDU colleague Armin Laschet that wins. Instead it is German Finance minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats who has held a consistent lead, but will depend on coalition partner(s) to secure a majority.

Big gains are being forecast for the Greens, the likely kingmaker with a repeat of the grand coalition of CDU/CSU and the SPD unlikely to have enough support. For the first time ever, TV leaders’ debates have included the Greens, with Annalena Baerbock enjoying equal billing with the two main candidates.

What happens in Germany and Canada matters internationally and domestically. Whoever people there choose to lead them over the next years, we wish success. The democratic world needs positive leadership from countries like Canada and Germany.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

